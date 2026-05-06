IPL 2026, LSG vs RCB: Key player matchups
What's the story
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 50 of IPL 2026 on May 7. The match is scheduled at the iconic Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. LSG are currently at the bottom with only two wins from nine matches. Meanwhile, second-placed RCB are coming off an away defeat against Gujarat Titans. Here are the key player matchups.
#1
Virat Kohli vs Mohammed Shami
Virat Kohli has been in incredible form this season. He averages over 54 and has a strike rate of 165.50. The RCB opener will be facing a fired-up Mohammed Shami, who has been bowling with dead-eye accuracy. According to ESPNcricinfo, Shami has dismissed Kohli five times across 13 T20 innings. The latter has a strike rate of 140 in this battle.
#2
Rishabh Pant vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar
The battle between LSG skipper Rishabh Pant and RCB seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will also draw attention. Although Pant has been under the scanner due to his low strike rate, his numbers against Bhuvi are bright (216.07 across 10 T20 innings). The right-arm pacer has dismissed Pant twice, one of which came in the last encounter this season.
#3
Nicholas Pooran vs Josh Hazelwood
Nicholas Pooran finally snapped his string of low scores with a blazing 63 (21) against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium. He is expected to look after LSG's middle order with the same intensity. However, the dangerous Josh Hazlewood could pose a threat. The Aussie speedster has dismissed Pooran twice in six T20 innings. And the Caribbean dasher has a strike rate of 78.57.