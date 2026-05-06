IPL 2026: Bottom-placed LSG host RCB in must-win encounter

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 50 of IPL 2026 on May 7. The match is scheduled at the iconic Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. LSG are currently at the bottom with only two wins from nine matches. Meanwhile, second-placed RCB are coming off an away defeat against Gujarat Titans. Notably, RCB defeated LSG in their previous clash this season, chasing down 147.

Game conditions Pitch report and conditions Unlike the other pitches in India, the one in Lucknow has been bowler-friendly, with scores generally falling in the 140-160 range. With relatively bigger boundary dimensions, spinners will come into play. The wicket's sluggish nature will make run-scoring difficult. According to AccuWeather, it will be a clear evening in Lucknow with the temperature around 25 degrees Celsius.

Team performance A crucial clash for both teams LSG played with more freedom in their last game against Mumbai Indians. Despite failing to defend 228, they had a positive takeaway as Nicholas Pooran regained his form. Now, skipper Rishabh Pant has a point to prove. Nevertheless, LSG are staring at elimination with a Net Run Rate of -1.076. And RCB aim to bounce back after a recent setback against the Titans. A win would take them to seven victories this season, further solidifying their position in the standings.

Advertisement

Lineups A look at likley XIIs LSG (Probable XII): Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicket-keeper), Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, and Digvesh Singh Rathi. RCB (Probable XII): Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (captain), Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Venkatesh Iyer, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, and Josh Hazlewood.

Advertisement

Information What's the head-to-head record? As per ESPNcricinfo, RCB have an edge over LSG in IPL history. Out of the seven matches played between the two teams, they have won five. RCB have also won both clashes at Ekana Stadium.

Player spotlight Milestones on offer Virat Kohli has been in terrific form, scoring 379 runs at an average of 54.14. He requires 78 more to complete 14,000 runs in T20 cricket. Kohli would be the first Indian to touch the 14,000-run mark in the format. Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar will feature in his 200th IPL game. Aiden Markram is closing in on 6,000 T20 runs (5,982*).