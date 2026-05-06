IPL 2026: Do hosts LSG stand a chance against RCB?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 50 of IPL 2026 on May 7. The match is scheduled at the iconic Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. LSG are currently at the bottom with only two wins from nine matches. Meanwhile, RCB are coming off an away defeat against Gujarat Titans. The second-placed Royal Challengers are clearly the favorties here.

Form LSG's vulnerable batting line-up LSG played with more freedom in their last game against Mumbai Indians. Despite losing, they saw Nicholas Pooran regain his form. However, the dynamics will change at Ekana Stadium, which usually sports a low-scoring track. And LSG's batting has already been vulnerable, with Rishabh Pant failing to lead from the front. With the Powerplay exploits of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood, RCB's powers compound.

Impact All in-form batters While RCB have every weapon in their bowling attack, batters Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, and Rajat Patidar have regularly tormented the oppositions. They already have designated finishers in Tim David and Romario Shepherd. Their batting runs deep, with Krunal Pandya and even Venkatesh Iyer chipping in late. In case of a run-chase, the line-up is guarded by Kohli's masterclass.

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