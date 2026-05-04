IPL: Lungi Ngidi cleared to play for DC against CSK

Delhi Capitals (DC) fans can breathe a sigh of relief as their star pacer, Lungi Ngidi , is fit and ready to take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming IPL 2026 match. The game will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium on May 5. Ngidi has been an integral part of DC's campaign this season but missed a few matches due to a head injury sustained during a match against Punjab Kings on April 25.

Injury details Ngidi suffered a serious head injury Ngidi's head bounced off the ground as he fell, and he immediately clutched his head in pain. He lay still on the field for some time, prompting players and support staff to rush to his aid. The physio and team doctor quickly arrived on the scene to attend to Ngidi. A stretcher was brought onto the field while an ambulance drove onto the ground with doctors and physios surrounding him. A neck brace was carefully placed under Ngidi's head and around his neck before he was taken to the hospital.

Comeback Ngidi's performance in IPL 2026 Ngidi was given a precautionary six-day rest period as part of the concussion protocol to recover from his injury. Now, as that period has passed without any further complications, he is cleared to play for DC in the ongoing IPL season. Before his injury, Ngidi had been faring well for the Capitals. In seven matches and six innings, he picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 8.70 with best bowling figures of 3/17.

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