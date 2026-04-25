DC's Lungi Ngidi suffers serious head injury, stretchered off: Details

Emergency response

Ngidi lay still on the field

Ngidi's head bounced off the ground as he fell, and he immediately clutched his head in pain. He lay still on the field for some time, prompting players and support staff to rush to his aid. The physio and team doctor quickly arrived on the scene to attend to Ngidi. A stretcher was brought onto the field while an ambulance drove onto the ground with doctors and physios surrounding him. A neck brace was carefully placed under Ngidi's head and around his neck before he was prepared to be taken off the field.