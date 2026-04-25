DC's Lungi Ngidi suffers serious head injury, stretchered off: Details
What's the story
Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Lungi Ngidi suffered a serious head injury during the IPL 2026 match against Punjab Kings on Saturday. The incident occurred in the third over of Punjab's innings when Priyansh Arya hit a full ball from Axar Patel toward mid-off. Ngidi misjudged the catch and fell awkwardly, hitting the back of his head hard on the ground at Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Emergency response
Ngidi lay still on the field
Ngidi's head bounced off the ground as he fell, and he immediately clutched his head in pain. He lay still on the field for some time, prompting players and support staff to rush to his aid. The physio and team doctor quickly arrived on the scene to attend to Ngidi. A stretcher was brought onto the field while an ambulance drove onto the ground with doctors and physios surrounding him. A neck brace was carefully placed under Ngidi's head and around his neck before he was prepared to be taken off the field.
Concussion substitute
Vipraj Nigam is the concussion sub for Lungi Ngidi
Delhi Capitals were allowed a concussion substitute after Ngidi was taken off, with Sri Lankan pacer Dushmantha Chameera first thought to be his replacement. Chameera, who has been part of Delhi's squad this season, was seen warming up on the sidelines while Ngidi was receiving treatment and was the like-for-like pace option brought in by the Capitals. However, as per ESPNcricinfo, Vipraj Nigam was chosen as Ngidi's sub instead of Chameera.