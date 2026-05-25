IPL 2026: Lungi Ngidi signs off with 13 wickets

Pacer Lungi Ngidi starred in Delhi Capitals ' 40-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders in their final IPL 2026 game. Ngidi took three wickets, helping the Capitals defend 203 at Eden Gardens. He wrapped up KKR's innings as the hosts perished for 163. The Proteas pacer took a three-fer and concluded his campaign with 13 wickets. Here are the key stats.

Spell Ngidi dismisses three batters in Kolkata Ajinkya Rahane and Finn Allen gave KKR a bright start, adding 40-plus runs within five overs. However, Lungi Ngidi knocked over Allen to produce a vital breakthrough. The DC seamer then dismissed Manish Pandey, who counter-attacked with his 16-ball 25. At the back end, Ngidi dismissed Varun Chakravarthy to conclude the match. He conceded 27 runs in 3.4 overs.

Campaign Most wickets for DC in 2026 Ngidi made an impact with his slower balls throughout DC's IPL 2026 campaign. He concluded the season with 13 wickets from 12 games at an average of 26.15. His economy rate of 8.22 was decent for a pacer. Ngidi, who missed two games after being hospitalized with an injury, finished as DC's highest wicket-taker of the season.

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