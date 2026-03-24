Hayden picks Rahul Tewatia as perfect fit for Mongoose bat

Former Australian batter Matthew Hayden , now Gujarat Titans' batting coach, believes Rahul Tewatia could be the best exponent of his iconic Mongoose bat. The Australian cricket legend said the same during the recent Shubharambh 2026 event in Ahmedabad. The event was attended by the entire GT squad, franchise owners, partners, and fans. In the first few IPL seasons, Hayden grabbed eyeballs while batting with his quirky Mongoose bat.

Coach's choice Hayden praises Tewatia's power-hitting abilities Hayden, who is known for his association with the Mongoose bat, praised Tewatia's power-hitting abilities. "If I had to hand my Mongoose bat to someone from GT, it'd have to be Rahul Tewatia. He has the power. He does a very good job with the long bat," said Hayden at the event. Hayden's endorsement of Tewatia was among the highlights of the evening.

Bat's legacy What is Mongoose bat, and why is it famous? The Mongoose bat, unveiled by Hayden, sports a unique design with a longer handle and shorter blade than usual. It also has a thicker sweet spot. This profound bat allowed Hayden to elevate his bat speed while hitting. The iconic bat grabbed attention during the 2010 IPL season, when Hayden smashed 93 off 43 balls against Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), showcasing its destructive potential.

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