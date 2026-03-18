IPL 2026: These MI players will have the spotlight

Mumbai Indians (MI) , one of the most successful Indian Premier League franchises, have assembled a formidable squad for the 2026 season. The team, captained by Hardik Pandya, has retained a strong core while bringing in new players through trades and auctions. With veterans like Rohit Sharma , Jasprit Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav, MI aim to clinch their sixth IPL title. Here are the players to watch out for.

#1 Will an in-form Jacks fire? England's Will Jacks showed his versatility in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup. He was adjudged the Player of the Match as many as four times. The 27-year-old all-rounder will likely be a certain starter for MI in IPL 2026. His ability to bat at any position and bowl impactful spells makes him a valuable asset. After being released by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, MI bought him last year for ₹2 crore. He scored 233 runs and took six wickets.

#2 Quinton de Kock returns to MI South Africa's star wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock is back in the mix after being bought by MI for ₹1 crore in the 2026 mini-auction. The southpaw was released by Kolkata Knight Riders after IPL 2025, as he had a paltry season with the bat. De Kock, who starred in MI's 2019 and 2020 title-winning campaigns, could once again reunite with Rohit Sharma at the top.

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#3 Rohit Sharma as an Impact Player? Coming to Rohit, the leader behind MI's five titles, he will have a point to prove after missing the recent T20 action. Rohit, who has retired from T20Is, smashed 400-plus runs at a strike rate of 149.28 in IPL 2025. The 38-year-old will likely play with the freedom he has endorsed in recent times. Will Rohit play as an impact player? This will be a big question as MI used him as one last year when he struggled with nigles.

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