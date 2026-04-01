MI's Ashwani Kumar claims his second IPL four-fer: Stats 

Mumbai Indians (MI) thrashed Gujarat Titans (GT) by a massive 99 runs in their 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on Monday. The victory was powered by Tilak Varma's maiden IPL century and a stellar bowling performance from Ashwani Kumar. The latter claimed four wickets as GT were bowled out for 100 while chasing 200 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Here we look at Ashwani's performance.

Bowling brilliance Ashwani's spell torments GT Chasing a stiff 200-run target, GT's chase got off to a terrible start with opener Sai Sudharsan falling for a golden duck to Jasprit Bumrah. The tale of falling wickets continued as Washington Sundar (26) was their only batter to score over 20. Ashwani struck twice in quick succession, dismissing captain Shubman Gill (14) and Rahul Tewatia (8). He returned later in the innings to claim Rashid Khan (4) and Shahrukh Khan (17).

Stats A look at his numbers Ashwani, playing his first match this season, finished his spell with 4/24 from four overs. As per ESPNcricinfo, this was his second four-wicket haul in the IPL, as the maiden one came on his league's debut last year. This spell took his IPL tally to 15 wickets from eight games at 17.06. His economy of 10.44 is certainly on the higher side. Overall, in T20s, the left-arm pacer now has 25 wickets from 21 games (ER: 25.88).

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