IPL 2026, MI vs CSK: El Clasico returns in Mumbai

Arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns in Match 33 of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday. The rivalry, also known as IPL's El Clasico, will renew at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. MI, who returned to winning ways by thrashing Gujarat, would hope for Rohit Sharma's return. Similarly, the CSK camp could be bolstered by MS Dhoni's first game of the season.

Details Pitch report and conditions Wankhede Stadium is known for its batting-friendly pitch, small boundaries, and fast outfield. All six innings here this season (three matches) have seen 195-plus scores. And expect teams to chase down 200-plus totals, with dew setting in. According to AccuWeather, it will be a clear and humid evening in Mumbai, with the temperature around 30 degrees Celsius.

Team news MI, CSK await return of former captains Both MI and CSK await the return of former captains Rohit and Dhoni, respectively. The latter was spotted with the wicket-keeping gloves in the CSK nets. However, CSK's worries have deepened with the injured Khaleel Ahmed and Ayush Mhatre ruled out of this season. The two teams are currently in the bottom half. However, MI recently broke their losing streak, beating GT by 99 runs. And CSK are coming off a 10-run defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

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Lineups A look at likely XIIs MI (Probable XII): Danish Malewar/Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (captain), Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Krish Bhagat, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, and Ashwani Kumar. CSK (Probable XII): Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Jamie Overton, Matthew Short, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, and Gurjapneet Singh.

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Rivalry stats A look at head-to-head record The greatest rivalry in IPL history has seen several memorable and riveting encounters. And the competition has been neck-to-neck. Across 39 head-to-head meetings, MI have a 21-18 lead over the Yellow Army. However, CSK has been dominant lately, winning four out of their last five encounters against MI. The two sides have also clashed in four finals, with MI winning three.

Information At Wankhede Stadium The two sides have squared off 13 times at Wankhede Stadium in the IPL. The hosts have an 8-5 lead over CSK on this ground. MI thrashed CSK by nine wickets in their last clash at Wankhede Stadium (2025).

Performers A look at key performers According to ESPNcricinfo, Dhoni has 772 runs at an average of 35-plus (SR: 130.62) against MI in IPL history. Samson has a strike rate of 140.74 against the five-time champions. Meanwhile, Rohit (972) eyes the 1,000-run mark against CSK in the tournament. He would join Virat Kohli (1,174)and Shikhar Dhawan (1,057). Notably, Bumrah has a nominal average (33.35) against the Yellow Army.