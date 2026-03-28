IPL 2026: These player battles can headline MI-KKR clash 

The second match of IPL 2026 will see Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The high-voltage contest, which promises to be a thrilling affair, is set to take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Meanwhile, some individual duels could ultimately shape the outcome of this clash. On this note, here are three key player battles to watch out for.

#1 Sunil Narine vs Rohit Sharma KKR mystery spinner Sunil Narine has been among MI ace Rohit Sharma's major nemesis. The former has dismissed Rohit eight times in the IPL, as per ESPNcricinfo. This is the most a bowler has dismissed a particular batter in the competition's history. Across 21 innings, Rohit has managed to score just 141 runs off 134 balls against Narine at a strike rate of 106.71.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav vs Varun Chakravarthy Suryakumar, who has represented KKR in the past, has scored 474 runs against them at 43.09. Though SKY boasts a formidable record against the three-time champions, mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy has given him a hard time. The MI star has scored 42 runs off 43 balls against him in IPL, besides being dismissed once. Notably, Chakravarthy and SKY have been sharing the dressing room of India's T20I team for the last couple of years.

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