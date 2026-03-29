IPL 2026: MI win their first opener in 14 years

Mumbai Indians have finally broken the jinx, winning their first Indian Premier League(IPL) season opener since 2012. The five-time champions hammered Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 2 of the 2026 edition at Wankhede Stadium. They chased down a record 221, with Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton going berserk. Notably, MI recorded their highest successful run-chase in IPL history. Here are the key stats.

Start Rohit, Rickelton fire after steady start MI's chase was off to a patchy start, with only 15 runs coming in the first two overs. Rohit and Ricketlton were unstoppable thereafter. They went after every bowler, taking the hosts to 80/0 in six overs. By then, Rohit completed his 23-ball half-century. While KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane went out with an injury, the MI onslaught continued.

Finsh Blistering start leads to comfortable win KKR missed the ploy of introducing Sunil Narine in front of Rohit in the Powerplay. Both Narine and Varun Chakravarthy were ineffective thereafter and unable to contain the MI openers. MI were 135/0 in 11 overs before losing a well-set Rohit, as the latter fell to Vaibhav Arora. Although both Rickelton and impact sub Suryakumar Yadav departed, Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma starred in MI's six-wicket win.

Advertisement

Partnership Record partnership for MI Rohit and Rickelton added 148 runs off 71 balls, MI's second-highest opening stand in the IPL, according to Cricbuzz. This was only behind the unbeaten 163-run stand between Dwayne Smith and Sachin Tendulkar against Rajasthan Royals in 2012. Overall, this was the third-highest partnership for MI in IPL history. Rohit and Rickelton recorded the highest-ever opening stand for MI against KKR in the IPL.

Advertisement

Records Rohit attains these feats Rohit, whose blazing strokes were on display, slammed a 38-ball 78. He smashed 6 fours and 6 sixes. The former MI skipper notched his 50th score of 50-plus runs in the IPL, becoming the fourth player to do so after Virat Kohli, David Warner, and Shikhar Dhawan. Rohit's 23-ball half-century is his fastest in the IPL (Previous best: 25 balls).

Spell Shardul Thakur shines on MI debut Earlier, KKR openers Rahane and Finn Allen also smashed the MI bowlers. They slammed 68 runs in the first five overs. However, Shardul Thakur shone with his golden arm. Being introduced in the Powerplay's final over, Thakur dismissed Allen. In his next over, the MI pacer removed the dangerous Cameron Green. Thakur's final scalp was Rahane, who smashed a whirlwind half-century. The MI pacer finished with figures of 4-0-39-3.

Do you know? MI snap losing streak As mentioned, MI finally won their IPL season opener after 14 years. The last time the five-time winners won their opening match was back in 2012. They hadn't even won a title back then.