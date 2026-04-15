IPL 2026, MI vs PBKS: Key player matchups

Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 24 of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at Wankhede Stadium on April 16. The five-time champions, who had a winning start to the season, lost three successive games thereafter. Meanwhile, the Kings remain the only unbeaten side so far. Here are the riveting player matchups on offer.

#1 Rohit Sharma vs Arshdeep Singh Although Rohit Sharma is doubtful for the PBKS clash due to a hamstring injury, he could feature as the impact player. Rohit often gets trapped by left-arm seamers early on. To exploit his weakness, PBKS will bank on Arshdeep Singh. As per ESPNcricinfo, the PBKS seamer has dismissed Rohit once in seven T20 innings. The latter strikes at just 115.38 in this battle.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav vs Yuzvendra Chahal Suryakumar Yadav will be looking to regain his Midas touch against PBKS. His propensity to dish out exhilarating slog sweeps against spinners has stood out. However, PBKS spinner Yuzvendra Chahal can outfox him. He has dismissed SKY four times in 13 T20 innings. And the MI batter has a strike rate of 131.81 in this key battle.

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