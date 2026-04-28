Here's how MI have fared against SRH in IPL 

Mumbai Indians (MI) will return to action after a brief hiatus, taking on an in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. MI are currently languishing at the bottom half of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) points table with just two wins from seven matches. On the other hand, SRH have five wins to their name from eight games. Here we decode the head-to-head record between these two sides.

History A look at head-to-head record The head-to-head record is heavily tilted in MI's favor. As per ESPNcricinfo, the two sides have crossed swords 25 times in IPL history. Out of the previous encounters, MI have won 15 matches while SRH have managed to win only 10 times. One of MI's wins came via a Super Over, in 2019.

Venue stats SRH vs MI at Wankhede The Wankhede Stadium - MI's home ground - has seen an average first-innings score of around 216 in the four IPL 2026 matches played so far. The two sides have played nine IPL games against each other at this venue. MI have won seven of these games while losing just two. Overall, MI boast 58 of their 96 IPL matches at the Wankhede.

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