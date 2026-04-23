IPL 2026: Mitchell Starc cleared to play for DC

Australia's star pacer Mitchell Starc has been cleared to travel for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). The 36-year-old speedster, who was battling shoulder and elbow injuries, has been bowling pain-free, according to ESPNcricinfo. He is hopeful of joining Delhi Capitals (DC) before their match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on May 1. This will be his first appearance in the tournament after a long layoff due to injuries.

Injury impact Starc's injury details and impact on IPL Starc hasn't played any cricket since late January this year. He had a heavy workload during the Ashes series, where he was named Player of the Series after taking 31 wickets at an average of 19.93. He then played five Big Bash League matches for Sydney Sixers but sustained injuries to his left shoulder and elbow while fielding against Perth Scorchers.

Recovery process Clarifying the confusion surrounding his absence After a break, Starc felt some soreness while bowling, which delayed his participation in the IPL. The initial confusion about his absence from India at the start of the IPL led him to clarify his injury on social media. He expressed disappointment over "heavily misinformed opinions" regarding his unavailability. Now, after a week of pain-free bowling at home in Sydney, he is set to fly to India on Friday.

Advertisement