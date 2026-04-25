IPL: Mitchell Starc joins DC camp ahead of PBKS clash

Veteran Australian pacer Mitchell Starc has joined the Delhi Capitals (DC) camp after a long injury layoff. The franchise announced the news on their official Instagram account, ahead of their upcoming match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2026. The match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday. Starc's return is expected to provide a major boost to DC's performance in the tournament.

Injury update Starc recovering from shoulder and elbow injuries Starc has been recovering from shoulder and elbow injuries. He is likely to miss the match against Punjab but could make his comeback in Delhi's clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on May 1. The 36-year-old left-armer had been out of action since late January due to a heavy workload during the Ashes series, where he was named Player of the Series for taking 31 wickets at an average of nearly 20.

Rehabilitation process More on Starc's injury layoff Starc bowled over 150 overs in five Tests before playing five matches for Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League (BBL). His last appearance was against Perth Scorchers, where he fell on his left shoulder and elbow while trying to take a catch. Although he took a break in February, persistent pain when he returned to bowling delayed his IPL arrival. Notably, DC have had a mixed bag of results this season, with three wins and as many losses.

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Impact on team Starc's return to boost DC Starc's return will be a big boost for Delhi Capitals, who are currently at the sixth spot in the IPL 2026 points table. The pacer was DC's best performer last season, taking 14 wickets in 11 matches. IPL 2026: Overall, he owns 65 IPL wickets at 23.12. His presence is expected to add more firepower to the team and improve their chances of climbing up the points table in the ongoing tournament.

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