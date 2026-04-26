LSG's Mohsin Khan records first fifer of IPL 2026: Stats
What's the story
Lucknow Super Giants speedster Mohsin Khan decimated the Kolkata Knight Riders' batting line-up in the 2026 Indian Premier League at Ekana Stadium. Mohsin recorded a historic five-wicket haul as KKR were seven down within 100 runs. The left-arm pacer, who also bowled a wicket-maiden, became the third LSG bowler with a fifer in the league. Here are the key stats.
Spell
Mohsin's ferocious spell
Mohsin bowled the second over after LSG elected to field. It was a wicket-maiden as he dismissed Tim Seifert for a three-ball duck. In his next over, Mohsin removed KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane, who struggled in his 15-ball 10. Right after the Powerplay ended, the LSG seamer dismissed the dangerous Rovman Powell. His next wickets came on the final two balls of his four-over quota - Cameron Green and Anukul Roy.
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Stellar bowling figures
Mohsin was clearly the standout bowler, recording figures of 4-1-23-5. As mentioned, this was the first five-wicket haul in the ongoing IPL season. Notably, Mohsin has bowled three maiden overs in IPL 2026.
Landmarks
Mohsin reaches these landmarks
According to Cricbuzz, Mohsin became the third bowler to take a fifer for LSG in the IPL. He joined Mark Wood (5/14 vs DC, Lucknow, 2023) and Yash Thakur (5/30 vs GT, Lucknow, 2024). He also became the third bowler to take an IPL fifer against KKR. Jasprit Bumrah (5/10 in 2022) and Yuzvendra Chahal (5/40 in 2022) are the others.
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A look at his numbers
According to ESPNcricinfo, Mohsin raced to his maiden fifer in T20 cricket. He now has 89 wickets from 66 matches, averaging around 20. In the IPL, the left-arm pacer has 39 wickets from 28 games at 21.97.