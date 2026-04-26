LSG's Mohsin Khan records first fifer of IPL 2026: Stats

Lucknow Super Giants speedster Mohsin Khan decimated the Kolkata Knight Riders' batting line-up in the 2026 Indian Premier League at Ekana Stadium. Mohsin recorded a historic five-wicket haul as KKR were seven down within 100 runs. The left-arm pacer, who also bowled a wicket-maiden, became the third LSG bowler with a fifer in the league. Here are the key stats.

Spell Mohsin's ferocious spell Mohsin bowled the second over after LSG elected to field. It was a wicket-maiden as he dismissed Tim Seifert for a three-ball duck. In his next over, Mohsin removed KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane, who struggled in his 15-ball 10. Right after the Powerplay ended, the LSG seamer dismissed the dangerous Rovman Powell. His next wickets came on the final two balls of his four-over quota - Cameron Green and Anukul Roy.

Information Stellar bowling figures Mohsin was clearly the standout bowler, recording figures of 4-1-23-5. As mentioned, this was the first five-wicket haul in the ongoing IPL season. Notably, Mohsin has bowled three maiden overs in IPL 2026.

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Landmarks Mohsin reaches these landmarks According to Cricbuzz, Mohsin became the third bowler to take a fifer for LSG in the IPL. He joined Mark Wood (5/14 vs DC, Lucknow, 2023) and Yash Thakur (5/30 vs GT, Lucknow, 2024). He also became the third bowler to take an IPL fifer against KKR. Jasprit Bumrah (5/10 in 2022) and Yuzvendra Chahal (5/40 in 2022) are the others.

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