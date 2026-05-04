IPL: Will MS Dhoni travel to Delhi for DC game?
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) talisman MS Dhoni has skipped the team's trip to New Delhi for their next Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against Delhi Capitals. The former CSK captain is still undergoing rehabilitation for a calf injury in Chennai. He was initially ruled out for the first two weeks. Despite his absence, CSK officials remain hopeful about his return this season. "He should be available at some stage," a senior team official told Cricbuzz.
Upcoming fixtures
Can Dhoni return in the remaining league matches?
CSK have five more matches to play in the ongoing season. After facing the Capitals, they will host Lucknow Super Giants on May 10. The team will then travel to Lucknow for a rematch against Rishabh Pant's side on May 15. CSK will host Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 18 before leaving for Ahmedabad for their final league match, against Gujarat Titans on May 21.
Details
Did Dhoni suffer another calf strain?
Speaking after CSK's loss to GT on April 26, head coach Stephen Fleming confirmed that Dhoni tweaked his calf during a practice game, further delaying his comeback. Initially, Dhoni was expected to miss the first two weeks of the ongoing season due to a calf injury. As seen on social media, Dhoni has been regularly practicing in the nets. He has done the wicket-keeping drills too.
Performance update
CSK in IPL 2026
As mentioned, Dhoni is yet to play a game this season. His last IPL appearance was against the Titans on May 25, 2025. Amid his absence, the Yellow Army are currently sixth in the IPL 2026 standings with four wins from nine games. CSK, who lost their opening three matches, have given themselves a solid chance of qualifying for the playoffs, provided they win most of their remaining matches.