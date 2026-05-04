IPL: Will MS Dhoni travel to Delhi for DC game?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) talisman MS Dhoni has skipped the team's trip to New Delhi for their next Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against Delhi Capitals. The former CSK captain is still undergoing rehabilitation for a calf injury in Chennai. He was initially ruled out for the first two weeks. Despite his absence, CSK officials remain hopeful about his return this season. "He should be available at some stage," a senior team official told Cricbuzz.

Upcoming fixtures Can Dhoni return in the remaining league matches? CSK have five more matches to play in the ongoing season. After facing the Capitals, they will host Lucknow Super Giants on May 10. The team will then travel to Lucknow for a rematch against Rishabh Pant's side on May 15. CSK will host Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 18 before leaving for Ahmedabad for their final league match, against Gujarat Titans on May 21.

Details Did Dhoni suffer another calf strain? Speaking after CSK's loss to GT on April 26, head coach Stephen Fleming confirmed that Dhoni tweaked his calf during a practice game, further delaying his comeback. Initially, Dhoni was expected to miss the first two weeks of the ongoing season due to a calf injury. As seen on social media, Dhoni has been regularly practicing in the nets. He has done the wicket-keeping drills too.

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