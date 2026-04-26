Another calf strain? Why MS Dhoni's IPL return was delayed

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming has clarified why MS Dhoni 's return in IPL 2026 has been delayed. Speaking after CSK's loss to Gujarat Titans on April 26, Fleming confirmed that Dhoni tweaked his calf during a practice game, further delaying his comeback. Initially, Dhoni was expected to miss the first two weeks of the ongoing season due to a calf injury.

Injury details Fleming opens up on Dhoni's injury As mentioned, Fleming revealed that Dhoni suffered a calf tweak during a warm-up game. Speaking to the media, he said, "He's pretty keen," when asked about Dhoni's return. However, he also warned that "the calf is a tough one." Fleming explained they were cautious about pushing him too hard in case of another injury. The coach added that since the setback, Dhoni has been working hard on his recovery and movement.

Rehab progress Dhoni spotted practicing in nets As seen on social media, Dhoni has been regularly practicing in the nets. He mostly faces throwdowns during these sessions. On Saturday, he was spotted running with the physio before batting in the nets again, where he faced spinners and throwdowns from batting coach Michael Hussey. Meanwhile, CSK are currently placed sixth on the points table with five losses in eight matches.

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