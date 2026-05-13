This was SRH's first such offense this season

SRH captain Pat Cummins fined ₹12 lakh: Here's why

By Parth Dhall 12:02 pm May 13, 202612:02 pm

What's the story

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Pat Cummins has been fined ₹12 lakh by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The fine was imposed after the Orange Army was found guilty of a slow over-rate during the IPL 2026 match against Gujarat Titans on Tuesday. This was SRH's first such offense this season. In a massive defeat, the Cummins-led side perished for 86 while chasing 169.