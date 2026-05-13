SRH captain Pat Cummins fined ₹12 lakh: Here's why
What's the story
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Pat Cummins has been fined ₹12 lakh by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The fine was imposed after the Orange Army was found guilty of a slow over-rate during the IPL 2026 match against Gujarat Titans on Tuesday. This was SRH's first such offense this season. In a massive defeat, the Cummins-led side perished for 86 while chasing 169.
Match penalty
Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct
SRH were fined under Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which "pertains to minimum over-rate offenses." As mentioned, the Titans successfully defended 168 by bowling SRH out for 86. Kagiso Rabada's fiery spell rocked the Orange Army on a seam-friendly track. Earlier, half-centuries from Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar led GT's recovery. GT have reached the summit of the IPL 2026 standings.
Information
Cummins's all-round show in Ahmedabad
Despite SRH's mammoth defeat, Cummins had a fine outing. He dismissed Nishant Sindhu while conceding just 20 runs from his four overs. Cummins later scored a 9-ball 19 in an attempt to inch closer to the target.