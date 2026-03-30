IPL 2026, PBKS vs GT: Key player matchups

Punjab Kings will host Gujarat Titans in Match 4 of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season on March 31. The fixture is scheduled at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. The clash promises to be a battle of contrasting styles, with several riveting matchups on offer. Here are a few of them.

#1 Jos Buttler vs Arshdeep Singh England's Jos Buttler had a tough outing at the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup. However, his IPL credentials favor him ahead of GT's first game. Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh has been PBKS's leading pacer. He is expected to dismiss Buttler in the Powerplay. According to ESPNcricinfo, the left-arm seamer has removed Buttler only once in nine T20 innings. The latter's strike rate here reads 166.66.

#2 Shreyas Iyer vs Mohammed Siraj Although Shreyas Iyer has emerged as an improved T20 batter, the oppositions still tend to test him with short deliveries. GT's Mohammed Siraj, who has a sharp back-of-a-length delivery, would look to exploit the same. As per ESPNcricinfo, Siraj has dismissed Iyer twice in 10 T20 innings. And the PBKS skipper has a strike rate of 131.42 in this battle.

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