IPL 2026: Why wounded MI can spoil PBKS' party

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will host Mumbai Indians (MI) in pursuit of ending their losing streak in IPL 2026. The season's 58th match, starting 7:30pm IST, will be held at Dharamsala's HPCA Stadium on May 14. After a stellar start with seven unbeaten matches, fourth-placed PBKS have now lost four games in a row. They now have a risk of losing out on a top-four finish. MI, who have nothing to lose after being eliminated, can spoil PBKS' party.

Team dynamics Can PBKS return to winning ways? The Kings have been plagued by bowling and fielding issues, which they need to fix if they want to stop their losing streak. Captain Shreyas Iyer has admitted that the team is in a tough spot due to its own mistakes. The in-form batting unit of PBKS has been masking the weaknesses in their bowling department. While Arshdeep Singh shone against Delhi Capitals on Dharamsala's seam-friendly track, Yash Thakur, Marco Jansen, and Ben Dwarshuis leaked runs.

Player performance MI can be threatening in Dharamsala On the other hand, MI may consider making changes to their squad after being eliminated from playoff contention. Despite no clarity on Hardik Pandya's availability, the five-time champions will play freely and for pride. Jasprit Bumrah could terrorize PBKS' top order on the spicy Dharamsala wicket. As seen in the DC game, the PBKS middle order was under pressure despite the blazing knock of Priyansh Arya.

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