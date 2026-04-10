IPL 2026, PBKS vs SRH: Key player matchups

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will clash in Match 17 of the 2026 Indian Premier League. It will be a day game of the Saturday double-header, starting 3:30pm IST, at Maharaja Yadavindra International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. While PBKS remain unbeaten, KKR are yet to open their account. Have a look at the riveting player battles.

#1 SRH openers vs Arshdeep Singh Considering SRH's strong top order, the onus will be on Arshdeep Singh to provide some early breakthroughs. According to ESPNcricinfo, the dangerous Abhishek Sharma strikes at 171.42 against Arshdeep. The left-arm seamer has dismissed Abhishek only once in seven IPL innings. And Travis Head's strike rate against Arshdeep plunges to 137.5. He has fallen to Arshdeep twice in three IPL innings.

#2 Heinrich Klaasen vs Yuzvendra Chahal Another interesting battle would be between Heinrich Klaasen and the PBKS spinners. The Proteas dasher is known to dominate and unsettle spin. Will PBKS back their wicket-taker Yuzvendra Chahal to stop Klaasen? Notably, the latter has a strike rate of 186.66 against Chahal in the IPL. And he has fallen to the wrist-spinner once in five innings.

Advertisement