IPL 2026: Why PBKS can beat SRH in Mullanpur

Punjab Kings will host Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 17 of the 2026 Indian Premier League. It will be a day game of the Saturday double-header, starting 3:30pm IST, at Maharaja Yadavindra International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. PBKS have had a fine start with two wins from three matches. And SRH have lost two of their encounters so far. Here's why PBKS can beat SRH.

Batting PBKS's top order prevails The PBKS top order has all bases covered in their batting line-up, with the in-form opening duo of Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh taking charge. Shreyas Iyer and Cooper Connolly have also shown form in their opening games. Meanwhile, SRH also have an explosive batting line-up, but an untimely collapse against Lucknow Super Giants exposed them. They need to have a concerted performance.

Bowling SRH's bowling lags behind While the Orange Army has multiple pinch-hitters, bowling is their grey area. Their bowling line-up looks flat without the injured Pat Cummins. This majorly separates SRH from PBKS. Compared to SRH, the Kings have Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, and Yuzvendra Chahal in their ranks. Even Xavier Bartlett swung the ball and found early breakthroughs in the abandoned game against Kolkata Knight Riders.

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