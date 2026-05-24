IPL 2026 playoffs: All you need to know

The fourth team of the IPL 2026 playoffs was finally decided in the league's penultimate game. Rajasthan Royals (RR) secured the final spot after defeating Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. The victory helped them clinch fourth place on the points table with 16 points. They joined Royal Challengers Bengaluru (1st), Gujarat Titans (2nd), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (3rd) in the playoffs.

Playoff implications PBKS, KKR miss out on playoff berth RR's win over MI has pushed Punjab Kings (PBKS) out of the playoff race. The team finished with 15 points, just behind RR in the final standings. Notably, PBKS were unbeaten in their first seven matches. They lost their next six games before finally winning one, but to no avail. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) also missed their chance to qualify as they only managed 13 points before facing Delhi Capitals (DC) in the last league stage.

Upcoming matches IPL 2026 playoffs: Details The IPL 2026 playoffs will kick off with Qualifier 1 between RCB and GT, the top two teams on the points table. It will be held in Dharamsala on May 26. The winner of this match will directly reach the final scheduled on May 31 in Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, the losing side will play Qualifier 2 on May 29 in New Chandigarh against the winner of Eliminator, which features SRH and RR. Notably, New Chandigarh will also host the Eliminator.

Advertisement