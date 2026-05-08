IPL 2026: LSG's Prince Yadav floors RCB with three-wicket haul

Bowling brilliance

Prince excels for LSG

In response to a rain-adjusted chase of 213 runs, RCB's innings was derailed by Prince. He dismissed Virat Kohli on just the second ball of his opening over with a peach that pitched outside off before nipping in to send the off-stump flying. Despite resistance from Rajat Patidar and Devdutt Padikkal, who added 95 runs for the third wicket, it was Prince who struck again by dismissing Padikkal and Jitesh Sharma in quick succession.