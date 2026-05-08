IPL 2026: LSG's Prince Yadav floors RCB with three-wicket haul
What's the story
In a thrilling encounter at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by nine runs. Match number 50 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season saw Mitchell Marsh hammer a ton as LSG managed 209/3 in a 19-over contest due to rain. Set a revised DLS target of 213, RCB went on to fall short. LSG pacer Prince Yadav was brilliant. He finished with 3/33 from 4 overs.
Bowling brilliance
Prince excels for LSG
In response to a rain-adjusted chase of 213 runs, RCB's innings was derailed by Prince. He dismissed Virat Kohli on just the second ball of his opening over with a peach that pitched outside off before nipping in to send the off-stump flying. Despite resistance from Rajat Patidar and Devdutt Padikkal, who added 95 runs for the third wicket, it was Prince who struck again by dismissing Padikkal and Jitesh Sharma in quick succession.
Information
Prince gets to 16 wickets in IPL 2026
Prince's 3/33 means he now has 16 wickets in the IPL 2026 season from 10 games at an average of 18.68. He is only behind Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Anshul Kamboj in terms of wickets this season (17 each).