IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Here's why RCB can dominate GT 

The first qualifier of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will see defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clash with Gujarat Titans (GT) on May 26. The match will be held at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. While the winner of this game will secure a direct spot in the final, the loser will play the winner of the Eliminator in Qualifier 2. Here we look at why RCB can get the better of GT in this game.

RCB All bases covered for RCB RCB, known for their aggressive batting, have also bolstered their bowling attack this season. Virat Kohli has been instrumental in the batting line-up, while Rajat Patidar and Devdutt Padikkal have provided valuable support. The pace duo of Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have been effective in the middle and end overs. As the team's all bases are covered, there has been only one instance of RCB losing two successive games.

GT GT have also been consistent Meanwhile, GT have relied on a strong batting lineup and an even stronger bowling attack this season. Captain Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler have provided stability and aggression at the top of the order. The pace trio of Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, and Prasidh Krishna have been consistent, while Rashid Khan has expertly controlled the middle overs.

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Team lineup A look at the predicted XIIs RCB (Probable XII): Venkatesh Iyer/Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar. GT (Probable XII): Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

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Edge What gives RCB an edge Both teams are pretty much neck-and-neck in terms of top order and pace-bowling strengths. However, when it comes to the middle order, RCB hold a significant edge. The likes of Rajat Patidar, Tim David, and Krunal Pandya have delivered consistently with the bat this year. Though Washington Sundar has been consistent for GT at number four, the likes of Holder and Rahul Tewatia have not been among massive runs. Hence, GT's line-up can crumble under pressure if they lose early wickets.