IPL 2026: Half-centurion Rajat Patidar races past 3,000 T20 runs
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar played a captain's knock in Match 16 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. His half-century helped RCB post a competitive total of 201/8 against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on Friday. Patidar came in when RCB was struggling at 45/2 and anchored the innings despite wickets falling around him. With his 33rd run in the game, Patidar also went past 3,000 runs in T20 cricket. Here are his stats.
Knock
Patidar anchors innings despite middle-order collapse
RCB faced a middle-order collapse after the team was placed at 45/1. The fall of regular wickets left the team reeling at 125/7 after 14 overs. However, Patidar kept going well at one end to complete his half-century off just 35 balls. He was eventually dismissed for a well-made 63 off 40 balls, a knock laced with four fours and as many sixes. Patidar recorded vital partnerships with Romario Shepherd (22) and Venkatesh Iyer (29*).
Match details
Patidar's innings bolsters RCB's total
Patidar's innings came to an end when he was dismissed by Sandeep Sharma. The team finished their innings at 201/8, thanks to Patidar's contribution and some late hitting from Venkatesh. Earlier, Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag had won the toss and opted to bowl first in the rain-affected match.
Stats
An average of 35.23 in T20s
Playing his 101st T20 match, as per ESPNcricinfo, Patidar has raced to 3,030 runs at 35.23. His strike rate reads a stunning 157.15. Patidar's tally now includes 27 fifties besides a ton. In IPL, he has raced to 1,253 runs across 45 matches at 32.97. His strike rate is 158.4 (50s: 10 100: 1). His scores in the ongoing season read 31, 48*, and 63. 172 of his runs have come against RR at 34.4 (50s: 2).