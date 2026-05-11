RCB's Andy Flower fined for breaching IPL code of conduct

The incident in question took place during the 17.2 over of RCB's innings when Flower was seen having an animated conversation with the fourth umpire. This was after a controversial boundary decision involving Krunal Pandya . The RCB player had hit a catch to Naman Dhir at wide long-on, who then parried it toward Tilak Varma while stepping over the boundary line.

Match outcome

RCB won the match by 2 wickets

Despite the controversy, RCB managed to win the match against Mumbai Indians in a nail-biting finish. The defending champions won by two wickets, with Krunal Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar playing pivotal roles. In the last three balls of their innings, nine runs were needed. Bhuvneshwar hit a six off Raj Angad Bawa's bowling and then ran two runs with Rasikh Salam Dar on the final delivery to seal the deal for RCB.