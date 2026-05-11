RCB's Andy Flower fined for breaching IPL code of conduct
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) head coach Andy Flower has been fined 15% of his match fee for violating Level 1 of the IPL 2026 Code of Conduct. The incident occurred during RCB's match against Mumbai Indians in Raipur on Sunday. The IPL said Flower breached Article 2.3, which pertains to "use of an audible obscenity during a match."
Match incident
What was the on-field incident?
The incident in question took place during the 17.2 over of RCB's innings when Flower was seen having an animated conversation with the fourth umpire. This was after a controversial boundary decision involving Krunal Pandya. The RCB player had hit a catch to Naman Dhir at wide long-on, who then parried it toward Tilak Varma while stepping over the boundary line.
Match outcome
RCB won the match by 2 wickets
Despite the controversy, RCB managed to win the match against Mumbai Indians in a nail-biting finish. The defending champions won by two wickets, with Krunal Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar playing pivotal roles. In the last three balls of their innings, nine runs were needed. Bhuvneshwar hit a six off Raj Angad Bawa's bowling and then ran two runs with Rasikh Salam Dar on the final delivery to seal the deal for RCB.