IPL 2026, RCB down MI in last-ball thriller: Key stats

Mumbai Indians (MI) failed to defend their score of 166 runs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The match was played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. Despite a stellar performance from veteran seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who took four wickets for just 23 runs, MI managed to set a competitive target. In response, RCB needed two runs off 1 ball and completed a win.

Match highlights Bhuvneshwar strikes early on a challenging pitch RCB captain Rajat Patidar chose to bowl first on a pitch with visible cracks and uneven bounce. Bhuvneshwar made the most of the conditions, striking in his very first over. He dismissed Ryan Rickelton, who mis-timed an attempted lofted drive to mid-off. Despite Rohit Sharma's brief counterattack, Bhuvneshwar's experience and variation kept MI on their toes throughout the innings.

Recovery phase Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir steady the ship for MI On a challenging batting surface, Tilak Varma and Naman Dhir steadied the innings with a valuable rebuilding partnership. They rotated the strike smartly through the middle overs while punishing loose deliveries. Despite RCB's fielding errors, MI managed to regain some momentum as they built their innings carefully against a disciplined RCB bowling attack led by Bhuvneshwar.

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RCB summary Summary of the RCB bowlers Bhuvneshwar finished with outstanding figures of 4/23 in his four overs, becoming only the second bowler after Harshal Patel to take six three-wicket hauls in a single IPL season. His brilliant performance at the top helped RCB restrict MI to 166 runs. The disciplined bowling attack from RCB, led by Bhuvneshwar, ensured that MI's innings never got out of control.

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Bhuvneshwar Bhuvneshwar becomes first bowler with 20-plus wickets this season Senior pacer Bhuvneshwar became the first bowler to take 20-plus wickets in this year's tournament. For the 4th time in IPL history, the pacer has collected 20 or more wickets in a season. The achievement puts him in an elite club, joining the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga who have also achieved this feat over four IPL seasons. From 11 matches this season, he owns 21 wickets at just 15.28. He is the Purple Cap holder.

Numbers Bhuvi attains these feats with his 3rd IPL four-fer Bhuvi raced to a tally of 219 IPL scalps from 201 matches at 26.17. He picked up his 3rd four-fer (5w: 2). Against MI, he now owns 27 wickets from 23 games at 22.03, as per ESPNcricinfo. He is the 3rd-highest wicket-taker among pacers against MI. This was also his maiden four-fer against MI. Bhuvneshwar became the sixth RCB bowler to take four-plus wickets in an IPL clash against MI. He joined the likes of Harshal Patel (2), David Wiese, Samuel Badree, Yuzvendra Chahal and Krunal Pandya.

Do you know? 6th four-fer in T20s for the pacer This was the pacer's sixth four-fer in T20 cricket. He also owns five five-wicket hauls. From 327 matches, he has amassed 356 wickets at an average of 24.39.

SKY Suryakumar Yadav records his 26th duck in T20 cricket MI's Suryakumar fell for a first-ball duck against RCB. As per ESPNcricinfo, Suryakumar recorded his 26th T20 duck. Playing his 371st match (345 innings), Suryakumar owns 9,654 runs at 34.47. 12 of his T20 ducks have come in the IPL from 177 matches (162 innings). He owns 4,506 IPL runs at 33.62. Meanwhile, this was his 3rd duck against RCB from 22 matches. He owns 538 runs at 33.62.

Do you know? Suryakumar owns an average of 17.5 against Bhuvi Suryakumar averages a dismal 17.5 against Bhuvi in the IPL. Across 9 innings, he has scored 35 runs from 28 balls. His strike rate reads 125. Bhuvi has dismissed SKY twice.

Do you know? Dhir scores a fine 43 for MI Dhir scored a fine 43-run knock for MI from 32 balls. He hit 5 fours and 2 sixes. From 34 IPL games, he owns 695 runs at 30.21. His strike rate is 165.87. From 58 T20s (52 innings), he owns 1,207 runs at 27.43.

Varma Tilak Varma hammers his 9th half-century in IPL Varma's knock of 57 had three fours and 2 sixes. In 65 IPL games, the southpaw has amassed 1,760 runs from 32 innings at 35.2. This was his 9th fifty in IPL (100s: 1). His strike rate is 145.21. From 6 IPL games against RCB, Varma has scored 214 runs at 53.5 (50s: 3). Overall in T20s, Varma raced to 4,560 runs from 154 matches (146 innings) at 41.08. This was his 25th T20 fifty (100s: 5). His strike rate is 145.17.

Chase How did RCB's chase pan out? Deepak Chahar handed MI a dream start by getting Virat Kohli's wicket in the 1st over. In his 2nd over, the veteran pacer dismissed Devdutt Padikkal as RCB were reduced to 24/2. Corbin Bosch then got RCB skipper Rajat Patidar's wicket. RCB were 39/3 at this stage. A 55-run stand between Jacob Bethell and Krunal helped RCB resurrect their innings. Krunal played a solid hand and completed his fifty. However, RCB lost crucial wickets, including that of Krunal. Raj Bawa lost the plot in the final over as RCB edged past MI.

Kohli Virat Kohli records his 3rd IPL duck against MI Kohli perished for a 1st-ball duck against MI. This was Kohli's 3rd IPL duck against MI. Playing his 36th match versus MI, Kohli remained stuck on 972 runs at 31.35. In 278 IPL matches (270 innings), Kohli now has 12 ducks. He owns 9,040 runs at 39.64. His strike rate is 133.90. Interestingly, Kohli has recorded successive ducks this season. He fell for a two-ball duck against Lucknow Super Giants.

Do you know? 20 ducks in T20 cricket for Kohli Overall in T20 cricket, this was Kohli's 20th duck from 425 matches (405 innings). He has managed 13,922 runs at an average of 41.93. His strike rate is 135.32.

Bosch Corbin Bosch picks a four-fer against RCB MI pacer Corbin Bosch finished with 4/26 from his 4 overs. He bowled one maiden over. The South African all-rounder picked up his 4th four-fer in T20s. From 123 matches (110 innings), he owns 113 wickets at 25.87. In the IPL, Bosch has claimed 8 scalps from 6 games at 17.5. This was his maiden four-fer in IPL.

Do you know? 4th MI bowler with this record against RCB Bosch became the 4th MI bowler to take four-plus wickets in an IPL encounter against RCB. He joined the likes of Jasprit Bumrah (5/21), Dilhara Fernando (4/18) and Lasith Malinga (4/31).

Chahar Chahar impresses for MI in his 100th IPL match Chahar completed 100 IPL games. The match against RCB helped him attain the landmark. He bowled 4 overs against RCB and clocked 2/33. Chahar has amassed 91 wickets from 100 IPL games at an average of 30.32. Against RCB, the former CSK bowler has managed 9 wickets from 11 games at 31.11.

Krunal 3rd IPL fifty from Krunal's blade Krunal scored a 46-ball 73 for RCB. His knock had four fours and five sixes. From 239 T20s (188 innings), Krunal now owns 3,158 runs at 23.92. He struck his 10th T20 fifty. As many as 1,897 of his T20 runs have come in the IPL from 153 games (124 innings) at 22.85. This was his 3rd fifty in the tournament.

Do you know? RCB's Tim David records his 13th T20 duck RCB's Tim David fell to Bosch in the 16th over. He scored a golden duck. This was his 4th IPL duck. Overall in T20s, he has amassed 13 ducks from 327 games (292 innings).

Do you know? RCB win in the final over: Check out how After 19 overs, RCB were 152/7. Jasprit Bumrah handed MI the impetus by bowling a superb 19th over. RCB needed 15 runs off the final over. MI's Bawa bowled three wides, a no-ball, conceded a six and also picked a wicket. RCB needed two runs off 1 ball as Rasikh Salam Dar saw them get past MI's score.