Tilak Varma hammers his 9th half-century in IPL: Key stats

Mumbai Indians (MI) scored 166 runs for the loss of seven wickets in Match 43 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Sunday. The match is being played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Sunday. For MI, Tilak Varma was the standout performer. He bailed his side out with a knock of 57 off 42 balls. Here's more.

Recovery effort Varma steadies MI innings after early collapse After a shaky start (28/3), MI's middle-order batsmen Varma and Naman Dhir steadied the innings with a valuable rebuilding partnership worth 82 off 57 balls. They handled spin well and punished loose balls to keep the scoreboard ticking. After Dhir's dismissal, Varma added two 20-plus stands alongside Will Jacks and Raj Bawa. In the 18th over of MI's innings, star pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar ended Varma's stay at the crease.

Stats 3rd IPL fifty for Varma against RCB Varma's knock of 57 had three fours and 2 sixes. In 65 IPL games, the southpaw has amassed 1,760 runs from 32 innings at 35.2. This was his 9th fifty in IPL (100s: 1). His strike rate is 145.21. As per ESPNcricinfo, from 6 IPL games against RCB, Varma has scored 214 runs at 53.5. This was his 3rd fifty against RCB.

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