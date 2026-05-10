Virat Kohli records his 3rd IPL duck against MI: Stats

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ace Virat Kohli perished for a first-ball duck versus Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 54 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The match being held in Raipur saw MI score 166/7 in 20 overs. In a chase of 168, RCB lost Kohli in the 1st over itself. Veteran pacer Deepak Chahar dismissed the RCB talisman. Here's more.

Information Chahar gets Kohli's wicket The 4th ball of the 1st over saw Kohli get strike and he looked to go over mid-off. The ball bounced a tad more than what he expected. It hit him high on the bat and lobbed to Raj Bawa, who completed a fine catch.

Stats 12th IPL duck and 2nd successive one this season As per ESPNcricinfo, this was Kohli's 3rd IPL duck against MI. Playing his 36th match, Kohli remained stuck on 972 runs at 31.35. Playing his 278th IPL match (270 innings), Kohli now has 12 ducks. He owns 9,040 runs at 39.64. His strike rate is 133.90. Interestingly, Kohli has recorded successive ducks this season. He fell for a two-ball duck against Lucknow Super Giants.

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Do you know? 20 ducks in T20 cricket for Kohli Overall in T20 cricket, this was Kohli's 20th duck from 425 matches (405 innings). He has managed 13,922 runs at an average of 41.93. His strike rate is 135.32.