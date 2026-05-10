Suryakumar Yadav records his 26th duck in T20 cricket: Stats

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav fell for a first-ball duck against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 54 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Sunday. The match held at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, saw MI get reduced to 28/3 after the 3rd over. After Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma's departures, Suryakumar joined the two openers.

Information Bhuvneshwar dismisses Suryakumar Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who dismissed Rohit in the 3rd over, got Suryakumar's wicket as well off the very next ball. A fullish length delivery just outside off stump derived seam movement as SKY moved across to flash hard at a drive. He derived an edge.

Stats 12th IPL duck; 3rd against RCB As per ESPNcricinfo, Suryakumar recorded his 26th T20 duck. Playing his 371st match (345 innings), Suryakumar owns 9,654 runs at 34.47. 12 of his T20 ducks have come in the IPL from 177 matches (162 innings). He owns 4,506 IPL runs at 33.62. Meanwhile, this was his 3rd duck against RCB from 22 matches. He owns 538 runs at 33.62.

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