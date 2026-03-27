Josh Hazlewood joins RCB ahead of IPL 2026 opener: Details 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have received a major boost with the arrival of Josh Hazlewood in Bengaluru on Thursday. The pacer joined his teammates just days ahead of RCB's first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on March 28 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The news has created a buzz among fans who are eager to see their star bowler in action for the season opener.

Confirmation video RCB welcome Hazlewood back with light-hearted video RCB confirmed Hazlewood's return with a light-hearted video on social media, showing his arrival and interaction with teammates. The clip has since generated buzz, leaving fans excited for the pacer's potential participation in their upcoming match. However, despite the morale boost within the team, it is still unclear if he will be available for immediate selection due to fitness concerns.

Twitter Post Here's what RCB posted! This is not a drill. 🚨

This is not a prank (well, the start of the reel was). 😂

This is really happening. 🤩



The one the entire RCB Nation wanted to see, has ARRIVED. 🔥



HazleGOD is in ನಮ್ಮ’uru and we cannot contain our excitement!!! ❤️#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2026 pic.twitter.com/qAiMVa38Zr — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) March 26, 2026

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Fitness update Hazlewood's fitness still under scrutiny Hazlewood has been recovering from hamstring and Achilles issues in recent months, and his full fitness is still being monitored. As of now, his inclusion in the playing XI will depend entirely on medical clearance. Despite joining the squad, Hazlewood is unlikely to feature in the opening match against Hyderabad as Cricket Australia takes a cautious approach with his workload amid a busy Test calendar ahead.

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Stats Hazlewood has been sensational in IPL Notably, Hazlewood has been phonomenal in the tourney, having claimed 57 wickets from 39 IPL matches at 20.98 (ER: 8.27). He also played an instrumental role in powering RCB to their maiden IPL trophy last season, taking 22 wickets from 12 matches at 17.54.

Title defense Early challenges for RCB in title defense The uncertainty over Hazlewood's fitness creates an early challenge for RCB in their title defense. The team is likely to explore backup options to fill the void in their pace attack, with Jacob Duffy expected to get chances in the opening games. However, the absence of Yash Dayal due to legal issues and Nuwan Thushara's reported unavailability further complicate matters for RCB's Indian pacers.