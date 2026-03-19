IPL 2026: These RCB players will have the spotlight

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have assembled a strong squad for the 2026 Indian Premier League. The Royal Challengers, who clinched their maiden title last year under Rajat Patidar 's captaincy, made some smart buys at the mini-auction. Notably, RCB could become the third side to defend their IPL title. With the 2026 edition just around the corner, here are the RCB players to watch out for.

#1 Will Virat Kohli produce another magical season? When it's RCB, one inevitably starts with Virat Kohli. Kohli, the franchise's nucleus, smashed 657 runs with a 50-plus average and a strike rate of 144.71 in 2025. It marked his fifth season of 600-plus runs, the most for a batter. Kohli also recorded eight half-centuries in IPL 2025, all in winning cause. Will he play with the same freedom this time?

#2 Will RCB try Venkatesh Iyer? After being released by Kolkata Knight Riders, all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer bagged a ₹7 crore deal with RCB at the mini-auction. Carrying a record ₹23.75 crore price tag with KKR, Venkatesh faltered with just 142 runs across seven innings last year. It will be interesting to see if RCB keep him in the starting XI. They also have Devdutt Padikkal as another potent left-hander.

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#3 Krunal Pandya, the 2025 champion Spin-bowling all-rounder Krunal Pandya will be a certain starter for RCB. Krunal's three-dimensional display was instrumental to RCB's glory in 2025. He took 17 wickets last year, including a crucial 2/17 in the final against Punjab Kings. Krunal, the Player of the Final (2025), brings a decade of experience to the table. He earlier had a fine run in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

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