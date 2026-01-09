Will RCB return to Chinnaswamy Stadium for IPL 2026? 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is unlikely to return to their home ground, M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, for the IPL 2026 season. The decision comes after a tragic stampede incident during RCB's trophy celebration last year that left 11 dead and many injured. According to NDTV, the franchise has not yet held discussions with the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) about hosting matches at this venue next season.

Venue shift Raipur and Indore emerge as potential venues for RCB The report further suggests that Raipur is the front-runner to host RCB's home matches, with Indore also in the running. The decision to shift venues comes as a way for both players and fans to distance themselves from the traumatic memory of last year's stampede. Notably, even Virat Kohli's Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Andhra Pradesh was moved from this stadium at the last minute.

Controversy RCB's social media team allegedly ignored stampede reports The stampede incident was made worse by claims that RCB's social media team learned about it through Instagram Live stream comments but ignored them. The felicitation was only cut short when news of casualties reached officials and players. The Karnataka government later admitted that the event was held without following any standard operating procedure. It also announced compensation for each deceased victim and promised to bear all medical expenses of those injured in the incident.