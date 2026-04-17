IPL 2026: RCB host DC in pursuit of another win
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals will lock horns in Match 26 of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). The first game of the Saturday double-header will be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, starting 3:30pm IST. The formidable Royal Challengers, led by an in-form Rajat Patidar, are flying with four wins from five matches. They are expected to continue their winning run.
Batting
All in-form batters
RCB boast one of the strongest batting line-ups this season. With all in-form batters, the side has crossed 200 in four of their five games. Each of their top five batters has a strike rate of 150-plus - Tim David (216.17), Rajat Patidar (213.46), Devdutt Padikkal (184.93), Phil Salt (169.51), and Virat Kohli (158.33). Expect RCB to bat with the same intensity against DC.
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All bases covered
RCB literally have all bases covered in their line-up. Apart from powerful hitters, they have the Powerplay heroics of pacers Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. While spinner Krunal Pandya gives RCB the required variations, Suyash Sharma brings the x-factor with his wrist-spin.
Lineup
What about DC?
DC have an equally potent batting line-up. However, Sameer Rizvi has had two single-figure scores after he blazed his way to two match-winning half-centuries. The collapse against Chennai Super Kings exposed their top order. Skipper Axar Patel is also yet to fire from the bat. Although DC have an effective pacer in Lungi Ngidi, the likes of Mukesh Kumar and T Natarajan have been expensive lately.
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Head-to-head record favors RCB
In 33 IPL meetings between the two teams, DC own 12 wins compared to 20 by RCB. One match was washed out. At M Chinnaswamy Stadium, RCB have a 7-5 lead over DC in the IPL.