IPL 2026: Ruthless RCB host DC at Chinnaswamy Stadium 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will host Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 26 of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The first game of the Saturday double-header will be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, starting 3:30pm IST. The formidable Royal Challengers are currently second with four wins from five matches. Meanwhile, DC have had a mixed bag, winning two of their four games.

Match details Pitch report and other details The Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch is usually good for batting, with stroke-makers able to play their shots freely. Shorter boundaries would further make life difficult for bowlers. However, bowlers can still make an impact if the surface slows down later in the game. Dew is unlikely to be a factor as this is an afternoon match, which should give some relief to bowlers. During the match, the Bengaluru weather will be "partly sunny and warm," according to AccuWeather.

Team form RCB have been on a roll this season RCB have been in stellar form this season, winning four of their five matches. Their only loss came to Rajasthan Royals. The defending champions, who have all bases covered, would want to inch closer toward the playoff spot. Virat Kohli, as he earlier announced, is still not fully fit. He is expected to play as an impact player. On the other hand, DC started well but have struggled with successive defeats to Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings.

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Lineups Here are the likely XIIs RCB (Probable XII): Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (captain), Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, and Rasikh Salam Dar. DC (Probable XII): Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (captain), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Auqib Nabi Dar, Ashutosh Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, and Mukesh Kumar.

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Information A look at head-to-head record In 33 IPL meetings between the two teams, DC own 12 wins compared to 20 by RCB. One match was washed out. At M Chinnaswamy Stadium, RCB have a 7-5 lead over DC in the IPL.

Milestones Milestones in sight Virat Kohli, who has been among the highest run-scorers this season, requires four more to complete 800 fours in the IPL. Devdutt Padikkal is eyeing the 2,000-run mark in the IPL (currently at 1,941). He is also three shy of completing 3,500 T20 runs. KL Rahul would become the 32nd player to feature in 150 IPL games.