IPL 2026, RCB vs GT: Key player matchups

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host Gujarat Titans in Match 34 of the 2026 Indian Premier League. The game is scheduled for Friday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. While RCB struggled against Delhi Capitals in their last game, also in Bengaluru, the Titans are coming off a massive 99-run defeat to Mumbai Indians. Here are the key player matchups.

#1 Virat Kohli vs Kagiso Rabada One of the most exciting battles to watch out for is between Virat Kohli and Kagiso Rabada. The duo has had several fiery faceoffs in whites. Even in the shortest format, their matchup is intriguing. According to ESPNcricinfo, Rabada has dismissed Kohli four times in 14 T20 innings. The veteran Indian batter has a strike rate of 113.33 in this regard.

#2 Shubman Gill vs Josh Hazlewood On the other hand, GT skipper Shubman Gill will face a fired-up Josh Hazlewood. Over the years, the Australian seamer has firmly dominated Gill in the shortest format. Gill has managed just 25 runs off 30 balls while facing Hazlewood (SR: 83.33). And the Aussie speedster has dismissed Gill twice in six T20 innings. Gill has hit Hazlewood for just three boundaries.

Advertisement