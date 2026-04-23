IPL 2026: RCB, GT eye return to winning ways

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host Gujarat Titans in Match 34 of the 2026 Indian Premier League. The game is scheduled for Friday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. While RCB struggled against Delhi Capitals in their last game, also in Bengaluru, the Titans are coming off a massive 99-run defeat to Mumbai Indians. Here's the preview.

Match details Pitch report and match conditions The Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch is usually good for batting. Shorter boundaries further make life difficult for bowlers. However, bowlers can still make an impact if the surface slows down later in the game. Dew is likely to set in, thereby favoring the chasing side. During the match, the Bengaluru weather will be "partly cloudy," according to AccuWeather.

League standing RCB, GT look to bounce back Despite the defeat to DC, the Royal Challengers still sit third on the points table with eight points. Barring Philip Salt, their batting unit failed as a unit against DC. Besides, RCB's bowling attack remains robust. Gujarat Titans, too, have been struggling with their batting. They were bowled out for a mere 100 runs by MI, suffering a massive 99-run defeat. It remains to be seen if GT back their finisher Rahul Tewatia amid his nominal run.

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Lineups A look at likely XIIs RCB (Probable XII): Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (captain), Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, and Rasikh Salam Dar. GT (Probable XII): Shubman Gill (captain), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, and Ashok Sharma.

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Information Here's the head-to-head record As per ESPNcricinfo, the rivalry between RCB and GT in the IPL has been neck-to-neck. Across six encounters, the two teams have prevailed thrice each. Meanwhile, GT have a 2-1 lead over RCB at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Milestones Milestones in sight Virat Kohli, the league's highest run-scorer, is 92 away from completing 9,000 runs in the IPL. He is also closing in on 800 fours (799*) and 300 sixes (299*). Gill also requires one more to complete 400 fours in the IPL. Hazlewood is set to complete 50 IPL wickets for RCB. He has taken 48 wickets for the franchise so far.