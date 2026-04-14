IPL 2026: Why RCB could hammer LSG at home

A formidable Royal Challengers Bengaluru will host Lucknow Super Giants in Match 23 of IPL 2026 on Wednesday. The match will be played at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which has seen 200-plus totals across all four innings. RCB won both the matches, first chasing down 202 and then defending 250. They are expected to go all out in the third game as well.

Batting All in-form batters RCB boast one of the strongest batting line-ups this season. With all in-form batters, the side has crossed 200 in every match. Each of their top five batters has a strike rate of 150-plus - Tim David (221.66), Rajat Patidar (214.28), Devdutt Padikkal (201.61), Phil Salt (178.37), and Virat Kohli (162.72). Expect RCB to bat with the same intensity against LSG.

Information All bases covered RCB literally have all bases covered in their line-up. Apart from powerful hitters, they have the Powerplay heroics of pacers Jacob Duffy and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. While spinner Krunal Pandya gives RCB the required variations, Suyash Sharma brings the x-factor with his wrist-spin.

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Weakness Weaknesses of LSG Although Mukul Choudhary and Ayush Badoni have shown their finishing prowess, LSG's batting doesn't run deep. Moreover, the form of Nicholas Pooran and Rishabh Pant would put LSG under more pressure. LSG will certainly rely on Mohammed Shami's accuracy, but even he could struggle to contain the blazing run of RCB's top order. His matchup with Kohli is one to watch out for.

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