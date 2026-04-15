IPL 2026: Will Rohit Sharma play against Punjab Kings?

Star batter Rohit Sharma was absent from Mumbai Indians' net session on Tuesday, putting his availability for the upcoming match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) under a cloud. It was reported that Rohit will undergo scans for a hamstring injury sustained during MI's recent match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The results will determine his availability. Here are further details.

Injury details Rohit injured during RCB game During the RCB match at Wankhede Stadium, Rohit faced 12 balls before the physio came out. He played one more delivery and retired hurt soon, with Suryakumar Yadav replacing him. Hamstring injuries are common among cricketers, especially during quick sprints or sudden bursts of speed on the field. They are categorized into three grades: Grade 1, 2, and 3.

Previous absence MI might have to play without Rohit Given Rohit's importance to the side, MI might choose caution over risking further injury by playing him too soon. In four matches this season, he has scored 137 runs at a strike rate of 165.06, including a half-century. Rohit is currently the second-highest run-scorer in the IPL, having smashed 7,183 runs from 276 matches at an average of nearly 30.

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