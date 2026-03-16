IPL 2026: What can be Rajasthan Royals' best XI?

Batting

Sooryavanshi, Jaiswal set to open again

Despite losing Samson, RR have a lot of batting firepower in Sooryavanshi, Jaiswal, Hetmyer, and wicket-keeper Jurel. The Royals are expected to continue with their opening pair of Jaiswal and Sooryavanshi. Lhuan-dre Pretorius can come in at No. 3 Meanwhile, Riyan can rotate himself along with Curran and Jadeja in the batting line-up. Their batting seems to be covering all bases.