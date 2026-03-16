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IPL 2026: What can be Rajasthan Royals' best XI?
The Royals finished ninth in IPL 2025

IPL 2026: What can be Rajasthan Royals' best XI?

By Parth Dhall
Mar 16, 2026
07:56 pm
What's the story

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are gearing up for the 2026 Indian Premier League under a new captain, Riyan Parag. The inaugural IPL champions will aim to turn the tide after a topsy-turvy 2025 season. Ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, RR traded in all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran from CSK in exchange for Sanju Samson. What can be their best XI?

Squad

Have a look at their squad

Players retained: Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Kunal Rathore, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Jofra Archer, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, and Nandre Burger. Players bought: Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Yash Raj, Vignesh Puthur, Adam Milne, Kuldeep Sen, Aman Rao, Ravi Singh, Brijesh Sharma, Curran (traded), and Jadeja (traded).

Batting

Sooryavanshi, Jaiswal set to open again

Despite losing Samson, RR have a lot of batting firepower in Sooryavanshi, Jaiswal, Hetmyer, and wicket-keeper Jurel. The Royals are expected to continue with their opening pair of Jaiswal and Sooryavanshi. Lhuan-dre Pretorius can come in at No. 3 Meanwhile, Riyan can rotate himself along with Curran and Jadeja in the batting line-up. Their batting seems to be covering all bases.

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Others

All-rounders and bowlers

While Jadeja brings his all-round experience to the table, RR will definitely bank on Curran's versatility. RR can also try South African spin-bowling all-rounder Donovan Ferreira, with Riyan also rolling his arm over. Jofra Archer and Ravi Bishnoi are certain starters, Sandeep Sharma and Tushar Deshpande could be used as Impact Players (bowling). RR also have the express pace of Adam Milne.

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Line-up

RR's Probable XI

Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Riyan Parag (captain), Dhruv Jurel (wicket-keeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, and Sandeep Sharma. Impact Players: Tushar Deshpande and Shubham Dubey.

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