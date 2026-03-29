IPL 2026: These player battles can headline RR-CSK clash 

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match No. 3 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The match is scheduled for March 30 at Baraspara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. Both teams would be looking to start their campaigns on a high note after disappointing performances in IPL 2025. Here we look at the individual battles that can headline this encounter.

#1 Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Khaleel Ahmed RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and CSK pacer Khaleel Ahmed are bound to take on each other in the powerplay. Though Jaiswal is known for his attacking batting up front, the left-arm CSK pacer can trouble him with his swing bowling. Across five T20 innings against Khaleel, Jaiswal has scored 58 runs off just 28 balls at a strike rate of 207.14, as per ESPNcricinfo. However, Khaleel has dismissed him twice, often troubling him with his in-swinging deliveries.

#2 Sanju Samson vs Jofra Archer Sanju Samson, who served Rajasthan Royals for over a decade, will now be seen in CSK colors. Though the batter has been in red-hot form lately, he has been troubled by his former RR teammate and ace pacer Jofra Archer in the past. The two players have faced each other across six T20I innings. Though Archer has dismissed the keeper-batter thrice, he also went for 63 runs off just 37 balls.

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