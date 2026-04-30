IPL 2026, RR vs DC: Key player matchups

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will host Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 43 of the 2026 Indian Premier League season at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium. RR are currently fourth in the standings with six wins and three losses. They recently ended Punjab Kings' unbeaten streak. Meanwhile, DC have lost five of their last six games. Here are the key player battles.

#1 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs Mitchell Starc DC want to return to the winning ways, especially after being bowled out for 75 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. And what a perfect time for Australian seamer Mitchell Starc's return. The left-arm seamer could be their game-changer. It will be interesting to see how he bowls to the young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has been taking every speedster to cleaners.

Information Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Starc Yashasvi Jaiswal, facing a fired-up Starc, will also renew the famous battle from the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. According to ESPNcricinfo, Starc is yet to dismiss Jaiswal in T20s. The latter's strike rate in this matchup is 173.33.

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