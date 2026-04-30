IPL 2026: Why DC can shine against RR in Jaipur

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will host Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 43 of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. RR are currently on a high, having beaten Punjab Kings' unbeaten streak. However, the Capitals, who have lost five of their last six games, have a bright chance of succeeding. Here's why.

Comeback The return of Mitchell Starc DC hope to get back to winning ways, especially after being bowled out for 75 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. And what a perfect time for Australian seamer Mitchell Starc's return. The left-arm seamer could be their game-changer. His pace and angle could dismantle RR's in-form openers, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Starc could be DC's trump card to defuse the Sooryavanshi threat.

Information RR's middle order RR currently have one of the most vulnerable middle orders. Although Donovan Ferreira and Shubham Dubey shone in a tough chase against PBKS, the real test is batting after a quick top-order collapse.

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Information RR's strengths Similarly, the Capitals have an unsettled top order. They made Sahil Parakh open with KL Rahul against RCB, but to no avail. This is where the likes of Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger can ignite a collapse.

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