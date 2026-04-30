IPL 2026: Why DC can shine against RR in Jaipur
What's the story
Rajasthan Royals (RR) will host Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 43 of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. RR are currently on a high, having beaten Punjab Kings' unbeaten streak. However, the Capitals, who have lost five of their last six games, have a bright chance of succeeding. Here's why.
Comeback
The return of Mitchell Starc
DC hope to get back to winning ways, especially after being bowled out for 75 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. And what a perfect time for Australian seamer Mitchell Starc's return. The left-arm seamer could be their game-changer. His pace and angle could dismantle RR's in-form openers, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Starc could be DC's trump card to defuse the Sooryavanshi threat.
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RR's middle order
RR currently have one of the most vulnerable middle orders. Although Donovan Ferreira and Shubham Dubey shone in a tough chase against PBKS, the real test is batting after a quick top-order collapse.
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RR's strengths
Similarly, the Capitals have an unsettled top order. They made Sahil Parakh open with KL Rahul against RCB, but to no avail. This is where the likes of Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger can ignite a collapse.
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What's the head-to-head record?
DC and RR have clashed 30 times in the IPL, with the head-to-head record being 15-15. In IPL 2025, the two teams met once, and it was a Super Over thriller. Notably, RR have a 5-2 lead over DC at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.