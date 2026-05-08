IPL 2026: Here's why RR can ace GT challenge
What's the story
The 52nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will be played between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday. Currently, RR sit fourth on the points table with six wins and four losses, while GT are just behind in fifth place with an identical record. Here we look at why RR are expected to dominate the upcoming game.
Team form
RR boast a quality all-round unit
Though RR recently lost to Delhi Capitals, they have done well as an all-round unit. While their openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi were already in top form, Dhruv Jurel and Riyan Parag played explosive knocks in their last outing. Donovan Ferreira has aced the finisher's role for the team. Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger have formed a lethal new-ball opening pair. Their well-balanced XI has been the key to their success this season.
GT
What about GT?
Meanwhile, GT heavily rely on their top-three batters - Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, and Jos Buttler. Though Washington Sundar has played a few fine knocks lately, middle order remains an issue for them. With RR boasting a quality bowling attack, GT can't afford to lose early wickets. In the bowling department, GT have struggled for a regular wicket-taker other than Kagiso Rabada.
Line-ups
Here are the probable XIIs
RR (Probable XII): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Tushar Deshpande. GT (Probable XII): Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar.