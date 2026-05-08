IPL 2026: Here's why RR can ace GT challenge

Team form

RR boast a quality all-round unit

Though RR recently lost to Delhi Capitals, they have done well as an all-round unit. While their openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi were already in top form, Dhruv Jurel and Riyan Parag played explosive knocks in their last outing. Donovan Ferreira has aced the finisher's role for the team. Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger have formed a lethal new-ball opening pair. Their well-balanced XI has been the key to their success this season.