IPL 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad fined for slow over-rate against DC

Despite the penalty, CSK celebrated their first win of IPL 2026 season . The team made a strong comeback after a string of poor performances in their opening games. Sanju Samson was the star performer of the night, scoring an impressive hundred that helped CSK post 212/2. English all-rounder Jamie Overton also contributed significantly, having claimed 4/18 in his four overs. Owing to the same, DC were folded for 189.

Sanction

Rana penalized for altercation with umpire

Along with Gaikwad, Delhi Capitals batter Nitish Rana was also fined for an altercation with the fourth umpire during the match against CSK. The incident occurred after his teammate Tristan Stubbs was not allowed to change gloves in the 19th over and subsequently lost his wicket. Rana was fined 25% of his match fee and given one demerit point for violating Level 1 of the IPL Code of Conduct.