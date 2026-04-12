IPL 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad fined for slow over-rate against DC
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has been fined ₹12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during their IPL 2026 match against Delhi Capitals. The penalty was imposed under Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which deals with minimum over-rate offenses. This is CSK's first offense of the season, and hence, Gaikwad has been fined as per league guidelines. Further violations could lead to heavier fines or even suspensions.
Match highlights
CSK bounce back with 1st win of the season
Despite the penalty, CSK celebrated their first win of IPL 2026 season. The team made a strong comeback after a string of poor performances in their opening games. Sanju Samson was the star performer of the night, scoring an impressive hundred that helped CSK post 212/2. English all-rounder Jamie Overton also contributed significantly, having claimed 4/18 in his four overs. Owing to the same, DC were folded for 189.
Sanction
Rana penalized for altercation with umpire
Along with Gaikwad, Delhi Capitals batter Nitish Rana was also fined for an altercation with the fourth umpire during the match against CSK. The incident occurred after his teammate Tristan Stubbs was not allowed to change gloves in the 19th over and subsequently lost his wicket. Rana was fined 25% of his match fee and given one demerit point for violating Level 1 of the IPL Code of Conduct.