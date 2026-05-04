IPL 2026: Ryan Rickelton torments LSG with stunning 83 

A stunning knock from Ryan Rickelton has put Mumbai Indians in a strong position against Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2026 clash at Wankhede Stadium. The opener scored a blistering 83 off just 32 balls as MI were off to a flier while chasing 229 runs. Alongside Rohit Sharma , the South African added a massive 143-run partnership for the first wicket. Here are further details.

Partnership milestone Record-breaking partnership for MI The opening partnership between Sharma and Rickelton not only gave MI the momentum needed for their chase but also helped them set a new record in IPL history. The duo now leads the list of most 100-plus partnerships for MI, having registered their third century partnership together. Rickelton went on the attack from the very first over as he scored runs for fun. Though he looked set to hammer his second hundred of the season, Mohsin Khan trapped him in the 11th over.

Numbers Here are his overall IPL stats Rickelton's 83 off 32 balls was laced with six fours and 8 sixes. This was his fifth IPL fifty, as he also owns a hundred, which came a few days back. The South African has completed 768 runs from 22 matches in the league at 38.40 (SR: 168.42). 380 of his runs have come across eight games in the ongoing season at 54.28 (SR: 190.95). This was his third 50-plus score.

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