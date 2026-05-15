IPL 2026: Shardul Thakur responds to Hardik Pandya trade rumors 

Mumbai Indians's captain, Hardik Pandya , has been at the center of trade rumors lately. However, his teammate Shardul Thakur has dismissed these speculations after their recent victory over Punjab Kings. At a post-match press conference, Thakur clarified that Pandya's absence from the team is due to an injury and not any internal unrest within the franchise.

Management discretion 'Lot of chatter on social media' Responding to the social media chatter about Pandya's future with Mumbai Indians, Thakur said, "There is a lot of chatter on social media. Some are true and some are false. But only the team management decides in the end." He stressed that while there may be speculation online, it's ultimately up to those in charge to make decisions regarding player trades or transfers.

Trade speculation Speculation surrounding Pandya's future Pandya did not travel with the team for their match against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala. Jasprit Bumrah led in his absence. Tbe has now missed Mumbai's last three matches of IPL 2026 season. His absence has sparked rumors of unrest within the franchise and speculation that he could be traded to Chennai Super Kings (CSK). These reports have been fueled by CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan's close relationship with India captain MS Dhoni.

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Injury update Injury keeping Pandya out Thakur clarified that Pandya's absence is purely due to an injury. He revealed that the all-rounder is currently undergoing rehabilitation in Mumbai. "If we talk specifically about Hardik Pandya, he had an injury and he did not travel with the team," Thakur said. "He traveled to Raipur, but he was not able to play there. He is now in Mumbai training."

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